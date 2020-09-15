Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases business inventories for July, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for September, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for July, 4 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, statement scheduled for 2 p.m.

