S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
pixel
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
California pipeline likely damaged up to a year before spill
pixel
S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
pixel
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
California pipeline likely damaged up to a year before spill
pixel
S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
pixel
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
California pipeline likely damaged up to a year before spill
pixel
S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
pixel
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
California pipeline likely damaged up to a year before spill
pixel

California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | Adam Beam, Associated Press

Jesse Gabriel, Marc Berman
In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, right, talks with Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law directing regulators to eventually ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment. Newsom signed a law on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment that uses small off-road engines. The law, authored by Berman, is part of an aggressive strategy to reduce pollution in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will soon ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers, a move aimed at curbing emissions from a category of small engines on pace to produce more pollution each year than passenger vehicles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers.

The California Air Resources Board has already started working on a rule to do this, a lengthy process scheduled to conclude early next year. But the law Newsom signed on Saturday removes any doubt, ordering the agency to apply the new rule by Jan. 1, 2024, or as soon as regulators determine is “feasible,” whichever date is later.

“Gov. .Newsom signing (this law) really sets a strong course to not only his commitment to transitioning to zero emissions but also to cleaner air and healthier lungs,” said Will Barrett, director of clean air advocacy for the American Lung Association in California.

The law, authored by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman, is part of an aggressive strategy to reduce pollution in the nation's most populous state. California is the only state with the authority to regulate air quality this way, part of an exception carved out in federal law in the 1970s. While other states can't enact their own regulations, they can choose to follow California's lead.

Last year, California regulators approved a first-of-its-kind rule to force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans. Also last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars and trucks in California by 2035 — a date that has since been embraced by some of the world's largest automakers.

California has more than 16.7 million of these small engines in the state, about 3 million more than the number of passenger cars on the road. California was the first government in the world to adopt emission standards for these small engines in 1990. But since then, emissions in cars have vastly improved compared with smaller engines.

Now, state officials say running a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emits the same amount of pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry from Los Angeles to Denver, a distance of about 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometers).

The law Newsom signed also orders regulators to offer rebates for people to change out their equipment, a move aimed at landscaping businesses that use these machines more often. The state budget, approved earlier this year, includes $30 million to pay for this effort.


7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.

While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.

But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?

At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.

View the "7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.