S&P 500   4,563.83 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,859.66 (+0.00%)
QQQ   363.40 (+1.13%)
AAPL   174.57 (-0.09%)
MSFT   307.64 (+1.30%)
FB   222.53 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,820.65 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,341.55 (+1.40%)
NVDA   277.14 (+0.08%)
BABA   114.12 (+1.00%)
NIO   20.78 (+4.37%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.06%)
CGC   7.99 (-8.06%)
MU   78.30 (+0.26%)
GE   91.79 (-2.37%)
T   23.79 (-0.21%)
F   16.41 (-0.36%)
DIS   137.01 (-1.53%)
AMC   26.38 (+30.34%)
PFE   53.21 (+0.81%)
PYPL   114.73 (+0.85%)
BA   187.97 (-0.52%)
Canada picks the F-35 and starts talks with Lockheed Martin

Monday, March 28, 2022 | Rob Gillies, Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp. and the F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet, government officials said Monday.

Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s. The government has budgeted about $19 billion Canadian (US$15 billion) for the purchase

Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Lockheed Martin was deemed to be the top ranked bidder.

Delivery of the first aircraft would be scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached. If an agreement is not reached the government has the option to enter into talks with Saab, whose Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition.

Canada has a close relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.

Canada previously ruled out the Boeing's Super Hornet.

A former Conservative Canadian government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed the decision and opened up the bidding to competition.

