Canadian bank expects short-lived recession in 2023

×
S&P 500   3,902.62 (+1.50%)
DOW   31,384.55 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.89 (+2.11%)
AAPL   146.28 (+2.35%)
MSFT   268.15 (+0.73%)
META   172.15 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   2,375.63 (+3.67%)
AMZN   116.26 (+1.69%)
TSLA   733.14 (+5.46%)
NVDA   158.50 (+4.76%)
NIO   22.49 (+7.97%)
BABA   122.35 (+2.71%)
AMD   79.28 (+5.22%)
MU   58.87 (+2.61%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.15 (+0.28%)
GE   62.96 (+2.26%)
F   11.65 (+5.33%)
DIS   97.38 (+1.35%)
AMC   14.43 (+14.80%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.25%)
PYPL   75.05 (+2.47%)
NFLX   189.23 (+2.81%)
S&P 500   3,902.62 (+1.50%)
DOW   31,384.55 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.89 (+2.11%)
AAPL   146.28 (+2.35%)
MSFT   268.15 (+0.73%)
META   172.15 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   2,375.63 (+3.67%)
AMZN   116.26 (+1.69%)
TSLA   733.14 (+5.46%)
NVDA   158.50 (+4.76%)
NIO   22.49 (+7.97%)
BABA   122.35 (+2.71%)
AMD   79.28 (+5.22%)
MU   58.87 (+2.61%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.15 (+0.28%)
GE   62.96 (+2.26%)
F   11.65 (+5.33%)
DIS   97.38 (+1.35%)
AMC   14.43 (+14.80%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.25%)
PYPL   75.05 (+2.47%)
NFLX   189.23 (+2.81%)
S&P 500   3,902.62 (+1.50%)
DOW   31,384.55 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.89 (+2.11%)
AAPL   146.28 (+2.35%)
MSFT   268.15 (+0.73%)
META   172.15 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   2,375.63 (+3.67%)
AMZN   116.26 (+1.69%)
TSLA   733.14 (+5.46%)
NVDA   158.50 (+4.76%)
NIO   22.49 (+7.97%)
BABA   122.35 (+2.71%)
AMD   79.28 (+5.22%)
MU   58.87 (+2.61%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.15 (+0.28%)
GE   62.96 (+2.26%)
F   11.65 (+5.33%)
DIS   97.38 (+1.35%)
AMC   14.43 (+14.80%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.25%)
PYPL   75.05 (+2.47%)
NFLX   189.23 (+2.81%)
S&P 500   3,902.62 (+1.50%)
DOW   31,384.55 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.89 (+2.11%)
AAPL   146.28 (+2.35%)
MSFT   268.15 (+0.73%)
META   172.15 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   2,375.63 (+3.67%)
AMZN   116.26 (+1.69%)
TSLA   733.14 (+5.46%)
NVDA   158.50 (+4.76%)
NIO   22.49 (+7.97%)
BABA   122.35 (+2.71%)
AMD   79.28 (+5.22%)
MU   58.87 (+2.61%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.15 (+0.28%)
GE   62.96 (+2.26%)
F   11.65 (+5.33%)
DIS   97.38 (+1.35%)
AMC   14.43 (+14.80%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.25%)
PYPL   75.05 (+2.47%)
NFLX   189.23 (+2.81%)

Canadian bank expects short-lived recession in 2023

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A report issued Thursday by the Royal Bank of Canada says the country is headed towards a recession in 2023, but it will be short-lived and not as severe as prior downturns.

RBC economists said that soaring food and energy prices, rising interest rates and ongoing labor shortages will push the economy into a "moderate contraction″ next year.

“We see growth slowing into the end of this year, but remaining positive, then we expect two quarters of declining GDP in Q2 and Q3 of 2023,″ RBC economist Nathan Janzen said in an interview. "It’s become the more likely base-case assumption.″

Canada will also see unemployment drift slowly higher and then slightly faster into next year, he said.

RBC, one of the country's largest banks, said it expects the unemployment rate to reach 6.6% in 2023, but doesn’t think it will take long to reverse some of that weakness in 2024 and beyond.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in May, the lowest level on record.

“Labor markets will continue to remain pretty firm in the near-term, that’s why we don’t expect a downturn to show up until next year,″ Janzen said. ”The pace of employment growth will start slowing though, but that’s more about limited supply of labor rather than demand.″

Meanwhile, the pace of wage growth will increase for the rest of this year, Janzen said, as businesses look to fill job vacancies and retain talent, and consumers continue to face high prices.

Household spending that accelerated out of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns will slow as higher prices, interest rates and unemployment hit households, the report added.

RBC also expects house prices to fall 10% in the year ahead, subtracting more than CDN$800 billion (US$616 billion) from household net worth.

RBC said a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase is likely next week, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve’s move last month.


Janzen said the Bank of Canada will likely hike by a similar amount in September and ultimately sees the central bank pushing its key policy rate to 3.25% by the end of this year.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 1.50% in June in an effort to get skyrocketing inflation under control.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
1.771 of 5 stars		C$127.48+1.5%3.58%11.14Moderate BuyC$147.15
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Royal Bank of Canada right now?

Before you consider Royal Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank of Canada currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.