Canadian judge grants Huawei CFO request to delay hearings

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this March 31, 2021, file photo, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, returns to British Columbia Supreme Court after a break from her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Chinese telecommunications equipment firm Huawei said Monday, April 12, 2021, that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents that its chief financial office Meng Wanzhou hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge has granted Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay the final leg in her extradition hearings, days before they were set to begin.

British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said Wednesday she will deliver reasons for her decision in writing in the next week or so and a date to resume proceedings will be determined later.

Meng, who was detained in Canada in 2018 at the behest of U.S. authorities, has been fighting a legal battle over the last two years as the U.S. seeks to extradite her over allegations of bank fraud and violations of sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng committed fraud by misleading HSBC about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The hearings were scheduled to begin Monday but Meng’s lawyers said they needed more time to review documents related to the case obtained through a Hong Kong court. Huawei said this week that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents Meng hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S.

Her lawyers asked Holmes on Monday to adjourn proceedings until Aug. 3, a delay they argued would also allow time for a third wave of COVID-19 to subside in British Columbia.

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there’s no justification to delay proceedings in the high-profile case, especially given the public interest.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the United States to face fraud charges related to America’s sanctions against Iran, which both she and Huawei deny.

A teleconference has been scheduled with both legal teams for April 28 to determine a new date, which Holmes said should be on or around Aug. 3.

Final hearings of Meng’s extradition battle are expected to conclude then, although appeals could prolong the process for years.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings



7 Stocks That Cathie Wood is Buying And You Should Too

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.

The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.

As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.

But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.

View the "7 Stocks That Cathie Wood is Buying And You Should Too".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.