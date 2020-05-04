Carnival Cruise Line says it's canceling Alaska sailings

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line is canceling its sailings to Alaska this summer, a company spokesperson said Monday. The move adds to the mounting woes facing the state’s tourism industry amid coronavirus concerns.

The announcement referred only to Carnival Cruise Line and not the other brands under the umbrella of Carnival Corp., spokesperson Vance Gulliksen said by email.

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, which also fall under Carnival Corp. last month announced dramatically reduced sailing plans for Alaska. Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on any changes to its plans. Holland America Line said so far nothing has changed regarding its plans.

Tourism is a major industry in Alaska, with cruise ships bringing large numbers of visitors during the typically busy summer months. The number of people visiting the state on cruise ships went from 480,000 in 1996 to almost 1.4 million last year, according to a report by state labor department economists Neal Fried and Karinne Wiebold.

Mike Tibbles, with Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, said so far 419 voyages to Alaska, with a passenger capacity of 825,200, have been canceled.

Carnival Cruise Line, in a release, said it is committed to supporting public health efforts to manage COVID-19 and focusing its return to service in North America starting in August on “a select number of ports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.” Those include Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Carnival (CCL) 3.3 $13.09 -8.7% 15.28% 4.85 Hold $35.29

15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Given the sheer number of hardware makers, social networks, software companies, service providers and other tech stocks, it can be hard to identify which tech companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 15,000 distinct recommendations for technology companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same tech stock.



This slide show lists the 15 technology companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love".