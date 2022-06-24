Carnival shares cruise higher on gains in revenue, bookings

×
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)

Carnival shares cruise higher on gains in revenue, bookings

Friday, June 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Long-battered shares of Carnival Corp. jumped more than 12% Friday as the cruise line owner reported a big increase in revenue, occupancy levels, and bookings for future trips.

However, the company posted a $1.83 billion second-quarter loss and said the effects of the pandemic and higher fuel prices will lead to another loss in the third quarter.

The cruise industry was shut down by the pandemic and chafed under regulations that were only recently eased by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even now, a nascent recovery in cruising is uneven, with more demand in the U.S. for nearby cruises, such as Carnival trips to the Caribbean, than more far-flung itineraries.

Carnival, which operates nine cruise brands, said 91% of its fleet is sailing again. Ship occupancy in the quarter that ended last month rose to 69%, compared with 54% in the previous quarter. Bookings nearly doubled from the first quarter and were the strongest since the beginning of the pandemic, the company said.

CEO Arnold Donald said some of the increase in bookings came from people who put off decisions during a surge in COVID-19 earlier in the year, and some reflected pent-up demand after more than two years of the pandemic.

“People are getting more comfortable living with this virus. They are anxious to travel,” Donald said in an interview. “We are well-positioned because people still take vacations, and we are a much better value than a land-based vacation.”

The Miami-based company said the loss equaled $1.64 per share after non-recurring items. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share.

Revenue was $2.4 billion, falling short of the $2.83 billion average Zacks forecast.

Even with Friday's gains, Carnival shares are still down 46% since the start of the year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Carnival Co. & (CCL)
2.7365 of 5 stars		$10.85+12.4%N/A-1.31Hold$20.94
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Carnival Co. & right now?

Before you consider Carnival Co. &, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival Co. & wasn't on the list.

While Carnival Co. & currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.