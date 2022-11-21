Carvana, Builders FirstSource fall; Disney, Imago rise

S&P 500   3,949.94 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,700.28 (-0.13%)
QQQ   281.92 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.09 (-2.12%)
MSFT   242.60 (+0.57%)
META   109.79 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   95.66 (-1.82%)
AMZN   92.54 (-1.70%)
TSLA   167.72 (-6.92%)
NVDA   153.15 (-0.61%)
NIO   10.04 (-4.11%)
BABA   77.03 (-4.29%)
AMD   72.68 (-1.21%)
T   18.83 (-0.74%)
MU   57.17 (-2.41%)
CGC   3.62 (-1.36%)
F   13.96 (-0.21%)
GE   85.90 (+0.49%)
DIS   97.41 (+6.11%)
AMC   7.27 (-4.22%)
PYPL   80.74 (-4.92%)
PFE   48.19 (-0.08%)
NFLX   285.04 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,949.94 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,700.28 (-0.13%)
QQQ   281.92 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.09 (-2.12%)
MSFT   242.60 (+0.57%)
META   109.79 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   95.66 (-1.82%)
AMZN   92.54 (-1.70%)
TSLA   167.72 (-6.92%)
NVDA   153.15 (-0.61%)
NIO   10.04 (-4.11%)
BABA   77.03 (-4.29%)
AMD   72.68 (-1.21%)
T   18.83 (-0.74%)
MU   57.17 (-2.41%)
CGC   3.62 (-1.36%)
F   13.96 (-0.21%)
GE   85.90 (+0.49%)
DIS   97.41 (+6.11%)
AMC   7.27 (-4.22%)
PYPL   80.74 (-4.92%)
PFE   48.19 (-0.08%)
NFLX   285.04 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,949.94 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,700.28 (-0.13%)
QQQ   281.92 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.09 (-2.12%)
MSFT   242.60 (+0.57%)
META   109.79 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   95.66 (-1.82%)
AMZN   92.54 (-1.70%)
TSLA   167.72 (-6.92%)
NVDA   153.15 (-0.61%)
NIO   10.04 (-4.11%)
BABA   77.03 (-4.29%)
AMD   72.68 (-1.21%)
T   18.83 (-0.74%)
MU   57.17 (-2.41%)
CGC   3.62 (-1.36%)
F   13.96 (-0.21%)
GE   85.90 (+0.49%)
DIS   97.41 (+6.11%)
AMC   7.27 (-4.22%)
PYPL   80.74 (-4.92%)
PFE   48.19 (-0.08%)
NFLX   285.04 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,949.94 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,700.28 (-0.13%)
QQQ   281.92 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.09 (-2.12%)
MSFT   242.60 (+0.57%)
META   109.79 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   95.66 (-1.82%)
AMZN   92.54 (-1.70%)
TSLA   167.72 (-6.92%)
NVDA   153.15 (-0.61%)
NIO   10.04 (-4.11%)
BABA   77.03 (-4.29%)
AMD   72.68 (-1.21%)
T   18.83 (-0.74%)
MU   57.17 (-2.41%)
CGC   3.62 (-1.36%)
F   13.96 (-0.21%)
GE   85.90 (+0.49%)
DIS   97.41 (+6.11%)
AMC   7.27 (-4.22%)
PYPL   80.74 (-4.92%)
PFE   48.19 (-0.08%)
NFLX   285.04 (-1.02%)

Carvana, Builders FirstSource fall; Disney, Imago rise

Mon., November 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Carvana Co., down $1.01 to $7.05.

The used-vehicle chain is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce.

The Walt Disney Co., up $5.78 to $97.58.

Bob Iger is returning as CEO of the entertainment company to replace Bob Chapek.

Newmont Corp., down 13 cents to $45.

The gold miner was weighed down by lower prices for the precious metal.

Imago BioSciences Inc., up $18.19 to $35.59.

Merck is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $1.35 billion.

Builders FirstSource Inc., down $4.32 to $59.88.

The construction supply company’s CEO resigned to accept another job outside of the industry.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.11 to $110.97.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $1.25 to $42.37.

Casinos with operations in China slipped amid concerns about the impact from strict new lockdown measures because of COVID-19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 21 cents to $36.13.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.

Should you invest $1,000 in Exxon Mobil right now?

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
1.5158 of 5 stars		$42.38-2.8%N/A17.30Moderate Buy$47.50
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.3241 of 5 stars		$110.70-1.2%3.29%9.04Moderate Buy$109.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: