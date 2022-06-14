×
S&P 500   3,738.10 (-0.31%)
DOW   30,376.29 (-0.46%)
QQQ   275.56 (+0.05%)
AAPL   132.59 (+0.54%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.72%)
META   163.60 (-0.40%)
GOOGL   2,135.79 (+0.37%)
AMZN   102.41 (-1.22%)
TSLA   661.36 (+2.19%)
NVDA   157.71 (+0.79%)
NIO   18.66 (+16.70%)
BABA   104.51 (+6.08%)
AMD   86.72 (-0.31%)
MU   58.47 (-0.63%)
CGC   3.32 (+1.22%)
T   19.41 (-1.77%)
GE   68.01 (+0.43%)
F   12.19 (+3.22%)
DIS   93.92 (-1.87%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.85 (-0.13%)
PYPL   72.30 (-1.93%)
NFLX   166.51 (-1.87%)
Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas.

Caterpillar Inc. said that it’s transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago.

The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017. At the time, it touted Deerfield as meeting its goal of being more accessible to its global customers, dealers and employees.

Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has been in the state since the 1960s.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move,” CEO Jim Umpleby said.

Caterpillar said it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year.

It's the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area.

A handful of technology companies have also recently shifted their headquarters from California's Silicon Valley to Texas. Tesla and Oracle have moved to Austin, while Hewlett-Packard Packard Enterprises is now in Spring, Texas, outside Houston.

