Caterpillar sales surge in first quarter, but so do costs

S&P 500   4,220.86 (+0.88%)
DOW   33,483.10 (+0.54%)
QQQ   319.75 (+0.94%)
AAPL   160.34 (+2.41%)
MSFT   283.30 (+0.03%)
FB   199.50 (+14.03%)
GOOGL   2,314.22 (+1.24%)
AMZN   2,822.00 (+2.12%)
TSLA   837.85 (-4.95%)
NVDA   188.40 (+2.31%)
BABA   87.52 (-0.91%)
NIO   16.08 (-4.06%)
AMD   85.70 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.06 (-3.25%)
MU   67.44 (+1.46%)
T   19.36 (+1.52%)
GE   76.48 (-2.21%)
F   14.33 (-3.50%)
DIS   113.42 (-1.55%)
AMC   14.81 (-6.56%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.51 (+3.51%)
NFLX   189.24 (+0.37%)
S&P 500   4,220.86 (+0.88%)
DOW   33,483.10 (+0.54%)
QQQ   319.75 (+0.94%)
AAPL   160.34 (+2.41%)
MSFT   283.30 (+0.03%)
FB   199.50 (+14.03%)
GOOGL   2,314.22 (+1.24%)
AMZN   2,822.00 (+2.12%)
TSLA   837.85 (-4.95%)
NVDA   188.40 (+2.31%)
BABA   87.52 (-0.91%)
NIO   16.08 (-4.06%)
AMD   85.70 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.06 (-3.25%)
MU   67.44 (+1.46%)
T   19.36 (+1.52%)
GE   76.48 (-2.21%)
F   14.33 (-3.50%)
DIS   113.42 (-1.55%)
AMC   14.81 (-6.56%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.51 (+3.51%)
NFLX   189.24 (+0.37%)
S&P 500   4,220.86 (+0.88%)
DOW   33,483.10 (+0.54%)
QQQ   319.75 (+0.94%)
AAPL   160.34 (+2.41%)
MSFT   283.30 (+0.03%)
FB   199.50 (+14.03%)
GOOGL   2,314.22 (+1.24%)
AMZN   2,822.00 (+2.12%)
TSLA   837.85 (-4.95%)
NVDA   188.40 (+2.31%)
BABA   87.52 (-0.91%)
NIO   16.08 (-4.06%)
AMD   85.70 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.06 (-3.25%)
MU   67.44 (+1.46%)
T   19.36 (+1.52%)
GE   76.48 (-2.21%)
F   14.33 (-3.50%)
DIS   113.42 (-1.55%)
AMC   14.81 (-6.56%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.51 (+3.51%)
NFLX   189.24 (+0.37%)
S&P 500   4,220.86 (+0.88%)
DOW   33,483.10 (+0.54%)
QQQ   319.75 (+0.94%)
AAPL   160.34 (+2.41%)
MSFT   283.30 (+0.03%)
FB   199.50 (+14.03%)
GOOGL   2,314.22 (+1.24%)
AMZN   2,822.00 (+2.12%)
TSLA   837.85 (-4.95%)
NVDA   188.40 (+2.31%)
BABA   87.52 (-0.91%)
NIO   16.08 (-4.06%)
AMD   85.70 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.06 (-3.25%)
MU   67.44 (+1.46%)
T   19.36 (+1.52%)
GE   76.48 (-2.21%)
F   14.33 (-3.50%)
DIS   113.42 (-1.55%)
AMC   14.81 (-6.56%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.51 (+3.51%)
NFLX   189.24 (+0.37%)

Caterpillar sales surge in first quarter, but so do costs

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


This May 8, 2019 photo shows a Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, right, rear, at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Caterpillar’s first-quarter sales climbed as construction equipment demand continues to surge, Thursday, April 28, 2022, even though supply chain challenges still plague most industries. Sales rose 14% to $13.59 billion, topping the $13.5 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Caterpillar's first-quarter sales climbed on strong demand for construction equipment despite supply chain challenges that continue to plague businesses ranging from car and phone makers to grocery stores.

And the Deerfield, Illinois, manufacturer is not immune to surging inflation that has run up costs for both consumer and companies across the globe.

Costs and expenses jumped 13% from last year to $11.73 billion. The company said rising manufacturing expenses primarily reflected more expensive material and freight costs. The company's operating profit margin was 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021.

The company also noted slowing sales in China due to COVID-19 and weakening residential construction.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. slid 5% Thursday.

Overall sales rose 14% to $13.59 billion, topping the $13.5 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for. Higher prices also fueled revenue numbers.

Construction industry sales increased 12%, propelled by increased prices, changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts.

Sales in the resource industries division jumped 30% on higher sales volume and higher prices. The sales volume was impacted by better demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and changes in dealer inventories.

Housing demand has been on fire during the pandemic as millions of people relocated or buy a first home, but rising mortgage rates may start to dampen that. A run-up in rates is setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.

Also in China, Beijing has tightened controls on debt to stabilize its construction sector, and some of those maneuvers may have played out in Caterpillar's performance there.


“In the first quarter of 2022, China was lower than we expected due to weaker residential construction and COVID-19-related shutdowns,” said CEO James Umpleby. “Overall, sales in China were about half the level we saw in the prior year’s quarter.”

Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.54 billion, or $2.86 per share, for the three months ended March 31.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.88 per share. Wall Street expected $2.66 per share.

Should you invest $1,000 in Caterpillar right now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Caterpillar (CAT)
3.5156 of 5 stars		$204.09-4.6%2.18%17.24Buy$242.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.