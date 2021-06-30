Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment, Hologic fall

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

ConocoPhillips, up $1.85 to $60.90.

The energy company increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.91 to $233.89.

The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast for the year.

General Mills Inc., up 90 cents to $60.93.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other packaged foods beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $3.38 to $33.29.

The home goods retailer raised its sales forecast for the year.

WideOpenWest Inc., up $2.46 to $20.71.

The cable provider is selling five of its service areas for a combined $1.8 billion.

AeroVironment Inc., down $9.72 to $100.15.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts beat analysts fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Hologic Inc., down $2.13 to $66.72. The medical device maker faced a setback in a patent dispute with Minerva Surgical.

Celanese Corp., up $4.52 to $151.60.

The chemical and specialty materials company is buying Exxon Mobil's Santoprene business.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?


7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.

This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.

Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.

View the "7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
WideOpenWest (WOW)1.8$20.71+13.5%N/A71.42Buy$24.17
ConocoPhillips (COP)1.8$60.90+3.1%2.82%-405.97Buy$65.40
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)1.8$33.12+10.7%N/A-27.15Hold$25.58
Hologic (HOLX)2.1$66.72-3.1%N/A9.15Buy$86.53
Celanese (CE)2.3$151.60+3.1%1.79%8.44Buy$158.38
Constellation Brands (STZ)2.2$233.89+1.3%0.40%22.98Buy$248.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.