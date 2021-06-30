Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment, Hologic fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

ConocoPhillips, up $1.85 to $60.90.

The energy company increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.91 to $233.89.

The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast for the year.

General Mills Inc., up 90 cents to $60.93.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other packaged foods beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $3.38 to $33.29.

The home goods retailer raised its sales forecast for the year.

WideOpenWest Inc., up $2.46 to $20.71.

The cable provider is selling five of its service areas for a combined $1.8 billion.

AeroVironment Inc., down $9.72 to $100.15.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts beat analysts fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Hologic Inc., down $2.13 to $66.72. The medical device maker faced a setback in a patent dispute with Minerva Surgical.

Celanese Corp., up $4.52 to $151.60.

The chemical and specialty materials company is buying Exxon Mobil's Santoprene business.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target WideOpenWest (WOW) 1.8 $20.71 +13.5% N/A 71.42 Buy $24.17 ConocoPhillips (COP) 1.8 $60.90 +3.1% 2.82% -405.97 Buy $65.40 Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) 1.8 $33.12 +10.7% N/A -27.15 Hold $25.58 Hologic (HOLX) 2.1 $66.72 -3.1% N/A 9.15 Buy $86.53 Celanese (CE) 2.3 $151.60 +3.1% 1.79% 8.44 Buy $158.38 Constellation Brands (STZ) 2.2 $233.89 +1.3% 0.40% 22.98 Buy $248.80

