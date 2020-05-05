AAPL   297.56 (+1.50%)
MSFT   180.76 (+1.07%)
FB   207.07 (+0.88%)
GOOGL   1,349.02 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,317.80 (+0.08%)
CGC   15.76 (+0.13%)
NVDA   293.74 (+0.84%)
BABA   195.02 (+2.02%)
MU   45.41 (+2.14%)
GE   6.20 (-0.16%)
TSLA   768.21 (+0.92%)
AMD   52.19 (-0.70%)
T   29.74 (+0.47%)
ACB   0.70 (-1.41%)
F   4.97 (+2.26%)
GILD   79.14 (-1.38%)
NFLX   424.68 (-0.81%)
DIS   101.06 (-2.05%)
BAC   22.66 (-1.18%)
PRI   102.08 (+0.45%)
Chegg, Tenet rise; Norwegian Cruise Line, WestRock fall

Posted on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.09 to $17.85.

The biotechnology company is being bought by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for just over $1.4 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $3.26 to $11.18.

The company told investors it has substantial doubts over its ability to continue operating.

L Brands Inc., down 42 cents to $11.62.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret scrapped the planned sale of a controlling stake to Sycamore Partners.

Five9 Inc., up 14 cents to $96.02.

The cloud-based software company cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Chegg Inc., up $14.13 to $57.92.

The online textbook rental service delivered a solid revenue forecast and surprisingly good first-quarter results.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up 94 cents to $18.90.

The hospital operator blew past Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $32.55 to $574.37.

The biotechnology company had a strong first quarter and plans to start human studies in June for a COVID-19 treatment.

WestRock Co., down $5.25 to $25.06.

The paper and packaging company is cutting its capital investments because of the pandemic.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)1.4$17.85+130.0%N/A-4.40Buy$31.86
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)1.5$574.37+6.0%N/A31.11Hold$480.77
Tenet Healthcare (THC)2.3$18.90+5.2%N/A-8.44Hold$29.89
Five9 (FIVN)1.2$96.02+0.1%N/A-1,200.25Buy$86.23

