Chesapeake Energy terminates naming rights deal with Thunder









OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder said Tuesday that Chesapeake Energy Corp. has terminated its arena naming rights agreement.

The move was effective immediately, though the team said the name will remain until a new partner is found. The original 12-year agreement was announced in 2011, but the Thunder said the company had made its decision as part of a restructuring.

The Thunder became a Western Conference power while playing home games at Chesapeake Energy Arena, fueled by All-Stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The arena known locally as “The 'Peake” hosted the 2012 NBA Finals and three Western Conference finals under that name.

“As Chesapeake Energy Arena, our building has been home to so many exciting and historic moments and events," Thunder chairman Clay Bennett said. “As we look to forge a new partnership for naming rights, we will identify a partner who will help build on that history and be the centerpiece of our growing, modern and vibrant downtown environment."

The arena, which opened in 2002, also hosts concerts among other events that welcome more than one million guests per year.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Demand for lithium is set to increase exponentially in the next few years. In fact, according to Statista, demand for lithium may very well double to 820,000 tons in that time. Some of that demand will come from companies that are manufacturing the batteries that we use every day. For example, lithium is an essential component of the batteries that power our mobile devices.But the real growth will come as the United States goes all-in on electric vehicles (EVs). The Biden administration recently announced plans to have the U.S. government’s fleet of over 600,000 vehicles converted to EVs.And as you’re aware, EV stocks are in a bubble of some sort at the moment. Some of that is due to the increasing number of companies that went public last year. However, as investors are beginning to realize, not all of these companies will be the next Tesla. In fact, some of these companies may never be successful at bringing an EV to market, at least not at the scale that will be required.The ones that do make it will need lithium and lots of it. To help you sift through the best lithium stocks to buy, we’ve put together this special presentation.