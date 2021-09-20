Chevron, D.R. Horton fall; Pfizer, Brooks Automation rise

Monday, September 20, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

CBRE Group Inc., down $1.25 to $94.53.

All Storage is considering a sale and reportedly working with the commercial real estate company.

Omnicom Group Inc., down 91 cents to $71.48.

The advertising company is buying public relations and communications agency Oliver Schrott Kommunikation.

Chevron Corp., down $1.98 to $94.78.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.88 to $31.17.

The copper and gold mining company's stock fell as copper prices slumped.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $8.31 to $102.45.

The maker of automation and life sciences equipment is selling its automation business for $3 billion.

Tesla Inc., down $29.32 to $730.17.

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board reportedly said the electric vehicle maker should hold off on upgrades to its driver-assistance software.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $2.72 to $88.08.

The homebuilder lowered its forecast for home closings in the fourth quarter because of supply chain issues.

Pfizer Inc., up 31 cents to $44.20.

The drug developer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for that age group soon.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)2.7$44.12-0.2%3.54%18.94Hold$43.33
Tesla (TSLA)2.4$742.26+1.7%N/A386.60Hold$614.02
Brooks Automation (BRKS)2.5$103.64+1.2%0.39%65.18Buy$99.29
Chevron (CVX)3.2$95.19+0.4%5.63%50.90Buy$119.38
D.R. Horton (DHI)3.4$88.36+0.3%0.91%8.86Buy$103.47
Omnicom Group (OMC)2.3$71.63+0.2%3.91%11.52Hold$76.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

