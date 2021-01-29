Chevron, Johnson & Johnson fall; Novavax, Skyworks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Novavax Inc., up $86.93 to $220.94.

The biotechnology company released encouraging results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Robert Half International Inc., up $2.70 to $67.50.

The staffing firm's fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $9.46 to $169.25.

The chipmaker blew away Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Western Digital Corp., up $3.78 to $56.43.

The maker of hard drives reported strong data storage demand and beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $2.15 to $207.97.

The pharmaceutical company's fourth-quarter profit surged with help from sales of its antibody treatment for COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson, down $6.03 to $163.13.

The pharmaceutical company's potential single-shot COVID-19 vaccine doesn't appear as strong as some of its two-shot rivals.

Chevron Corp., down $3.82 to $85.20.

The oil company's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than analysts' had forecast.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $10.23 to $85.17.

The defense contractor reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue and lowered its own revenue growth expectations.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.5 $163.13 -3.6% 2.48% 25.65 Buy $178.93 Novavax (NVAX) 1.2 $220.94 +64.9% N/A -42.33 Buy $175.79 Chevron (CVX) 2.4 $85.20 -4.3% 6.06% -13.88 Buy $104.24 Eli Lilly and (LLY) 1.7 $207.97 -1.0% 1.42% 33.98 Buy $179.57 Robert Half International (RHI) 2.0 $67.50 +4.2% 2.01% 23.68 Hold $63.00 Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) 1.9 $85.17 -10.7% 1.46% 23.21 Buy $85.08 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 2.5 $169.25 +5.9% 1.18% 35.33 Buy $161.14