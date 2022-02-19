S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business
US stocks fall, heading for a second straight weekly loss
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business
US stocks fall, heading for a second straight weekly loss
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business
US stocks fall, heading for a second straight weekly loss
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business
US stocks fall, heading for a second straight weekly loss

China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

Saturday, February 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China has failed to lived up to its promise to buy more lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say.

Maine's lobster industry was hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying an additional $200 million in U.S. goods, the delegation contends.

Under the “Phase One Agreement,” China was supposed to increase purchases to 2017 levels but China has bought “almost no lobster above 2017 levels,” according to a letter Thursday by Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats.

They urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to “hold China accountable for its purchase commitments.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine sent a letter voicing the same concerns and urging “swift and appropriate action.”

Maine’s live lobster sales to China fell in the year after the lobster tariff was imposed in July 2018, and China shifted its lobster purchases to Canadian dealers, industry officials said.

The sparring over lobster came as the U.S. trade representative accused Beijing of failing to carry out market-opening promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization. China rejected the accusations.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.