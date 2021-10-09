S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
2 Downgrades In Healthcare You Might Want To Buy
Is it Time to Step Back into Lucid Stock?
Cleveland Cliffs Stock is a Steel Play
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Is Security Products Maker Napco Setting Up For Fresh Rally?
Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank
Jumbled reaction on Wall Street following weak jobs report
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. held a virtual meeting on Saturday regarding the two countries' fraught trade relationship, after a lengthy break in negotiations.

China's top trade negotiator Liu He called U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the “Phase 1” trade deal, negotiated under the Trump administration, along with other major economic concerns, according to a statement from China's Commerce Ministry.

Both sides “conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges” according to the statement.

Tai had said this week that she plans frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war.

Liu, a vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, also pushed for the cancelation of additional tariffs and sanctions levied by the U.S. on Chinese goods.

The “Phase 1” trade deal put on pause a trade war enacted by former president Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.

Under President Joe Biden, the administration has maintained the higher tariffs and other policies that have elicited complaints from Beijing, but has sought a more cordial tone in bilateral discussions.

Liu also explained the country’s position on its current economic development model and industrial policies. China's economy has bounced back relatively quickly following the global pandemic, but has run into headwinds from large amounts of corporate and local government debt, as well as restrictions on high-tech exports, particularly those enacted by the U.S.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


