China watchdog launches review of Didi Global days after IPO





HONG KONG (AP) — China’s internet watchdog said Friday that it has launched an investigation into ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. to protect national security and public interest, days after the company went public in New York.

In a statement on its website, the Cyberspace Administration of China said that it would conduct a cybersecurity review in accordance with China’s cybersecurity law. While the investigation is ongoing, Didi will not accept registrations of new users.

The watchdog did not give further details on the investigation.

“DiDi will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority during the review,” the company said in a statement.

“We plan to conduct comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks, and continuously improve on our cybersecurity systems and technology capacities.”

The announcement of the investigation comes two days after the company had its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock price fell 6% to $15.31 in morning trading Friday.

China's government has grown increasingly concerned over the influence of China's technology companies, as their services — such as e-commerce, payments and on-demand deliveries — become ubiquitous in the lives of millions of Chinese citizens.

Authorities have launched antitrust probes into firms like e-commerce company Alibaba and food delivery firm Meituan. In April, China's market regulator fined Alibaba a record $2.8 billion for violating antitrust rules.

Authorities have also fined dozens of tech firms in recent months for not properly disclosing previous deals and acquisitions.

Didi Global, which is backed by companies such as Japan’s Softbank and Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Tencent, was initially founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as a taxi-hailing app. It has since expanded to include other ride-hailing options such as private cars and bus rides.

Didi said it lost $5.5 billion over the past three years, though the firm also touted its global reach and investments in developing electric and self-driving cars.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

An Influx Of Capital Is Driving Cryptocurrency HigherThere is an influx of money to the cryptocurrency market that is driving the entire complex higher. Not only is institutional interest peaking but recognition and use are on the rise as well. With Bitcoin setting new all-time highs 100% above the 2017 highs the number of new Bitcoin millionaires is on the rise too.But Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on the market today by far. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has been growing steadily with more than 4,000 listed on Coinmarketcap alone. But that doesn’t mean they are all worth your time. Many if not most will not stand the test of time.One way to judge the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is its market performance gains. A cryptocurrency that is gaining in value is certainly one that you may want to own. The better method of judging the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is the market cap. The cryptocurrency market is worth upwards of $1 trillion and growing, and most of that value is centered in the top seven. Together, the bottom 3,993 odd cryptocurrencies only account for 12% of the market and have yet to prove any lasting value.