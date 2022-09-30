S&P 500   3,640.47
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

China's Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda

Fri., September 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

Visitors look at cars produced by Geely at the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing on Sept. 27, 2020. Geely Holding Group, one of China's biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, that it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Geely Holding Group, one of China's biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said Friday it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate.

Geely declined to give details, but Aston Martin Lagonda announced Friday it raised 654 million pounds ($730 million) from investors including Geely and the Saudi government to pay down debt and “accelerate its long-term growth.”

Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK & Co. and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain’s Lotus and 9.7% of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.

“We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin,” Geely CEO Daniel Donghui Li said in a statement.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the "7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed".

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

