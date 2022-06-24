×
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It's A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here's Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

Friday, June 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.

The crash Thursday was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle,” the company said in a statement. It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner.

The vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company’s Shanghai Innovation Port building, the company said.

Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

