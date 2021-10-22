S&P 500   4,549.78
DOW   35,603.08
QQQ   377.27
Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
Crocs Bites Back At Inflation, Shares Soar
3 Mid-Caps with Scary Good Upside
Intuitive Surgical Will Reward Patience, But Is Not a Masterpiece Yet
3 Tempting Selloffs: Are They Tricks or Treats?
Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut
Inflation, Fed action set stage for higher mortgage rates
S&P 500   4,549.78
DOW   35,603.08
QQQ   377.27
Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
Crocs Bites Back At Inflation, Shares Soar
3 Mid-Caps with Scary Good Upside
Intuitive Surgical Will Reward Patience, But Is Not a Masterpiece Yet
3 Tempting Selloffs: Are They Tricks or Treats?
Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut
Inflation, Fed action set stage for higher mortgage rates
S&P 500   4,549.78
DOW   35,603.08
QQQ   377.27
Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
Crocs Bites Back At Inflation, Shares Soar
3 Mid-Caps with Scary Good Upside
Intuitive Surgical Will Reward Patience, But Is Not a Masterpiece Yet
3 Tempting Selloffs: Are They Tricks or Treats?
Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut
Inflation, Fed action set stage for higher mortgage rates
S&P 500   4,549.78
DOW   35,603.08
QQQ   377.27
Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
Crocs Bites Back At Inflation, Shares Soar
3 Mid-Caps with Scary Good Upside
Intuitive Surgical Will Reward Patience, But Is Not a Masterpiece Yet
3 Tempting Selloffs: Are They Tricks or Treats?
Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut
Inflation, Fed action set stage for higher mortgage rates

Chinese tax agency investigating high-profile developer

Friday, October 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government said Friday it is investigating possible tax evasion by a subsidiary of high-profile real estate developer SOHO China Ltd., the target of an aborted takeover attempt this year by Blackstone Group.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of anti-monopoly and other enforcement actions against internet and other private companies as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the economy.

The Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau said in a one-sentence statement that the investigation was prompted by a report of possible tax evasion by Beijing Jianhua Land Co. It gave no details.

The usually secretive Chinese government has increasingly announced investigations of companies and prominent individuals without waiting for the outcome as it steps up enforcement of tax and other laws and pressures entrepreneurs to align their activities with the ruling party's development plans.

Blackstone dropped a $3 billion bid in September to buy most of SOHO China, which is known for its futuristic-looking office buildings and shopping malls in Beijing and Shanghai. Blackstone cited “lack of sufficient progress” by Chinese regulators in reviewing the deal announced in June.

SOHO China, founded in 1995, is controlled by Zhang Xin, one of China's best-known businesswomen, and her husband, Pan Shiyi.

The company says it has built 54 million square feet (5 million square meters) of projects.

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.