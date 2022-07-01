Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles incomplete in storage

×
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)

Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles incomplete in storage

Friday, July 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


GM Logo Gradient (01-28-21) This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (General Motors via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM's total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.

The company reaffirmed its full-year net income guidance of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion with pretax earnings of $13 billion to $15 billion. For the first time the company predicted that it would make $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion before taxes in the second quarter.

The chip shortage has vexed automakers across the globe since 2020, forcing many automakers to temporarily close factories and trim production. The shortage has limited the supply of new vehicles on dealer lots in the U.S. to around 1 million, when in normal years it's about 4 million at any given time.

That has pushed prices to record levels and limited vehicle selection, but it's also led to strong profits for most automakers.

In a prepared statement, GM said its North American production has been relatively stable since the third quarter of last year, but short-term parts disruptions are continuing. “We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent-up customer demand for our vehicles,” the statement said.

GM shares rose 2% to $32.42 in trading early Friday after filing was made public.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)
3.1431 of 5 stars		$32.04+0.9%N/A5.31Moderate Buy$60.17
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.