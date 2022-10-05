Clarification: Airlines-Antitrust Lawsuit story

In a story published October 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a JetBlue executive testified to writing a text saying that a partnership with American Airlines “is dead.” The executive was referring to a consultant’s contract to audit the partnership, not on the deal itself, so the quote has been removed. Members who ran an Oct. 3 story headlined “American Airlines CEO defends JetBlue deal to federal judge” are asked to run this clarification.

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article