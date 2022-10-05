QQQ   281.85 (-0.10%)
AAPL   146.12 (+0.01%)
MSFT   249.12 (+0.10%)
META   138.89 (-0.99%)
GOOGL   101.08 (-0.55%)
AMZN   120.72 (-0.31%)
TSLA   239.86 (-3.84%)
NVDA   131.46 (-0.16%)
NIO   16.00 (-4.36%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.81 (-0.13%)
T   15.96 (-0.81%)
MU   54.75 (+1.46%)
CGC   3.03 (-3.50%)
F   12.48 (+0.97%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.38 (-1.04%)
AMC   7.38 (-5.75%)
PYPL   93.89 (+1.19%)
PFE   44.19 (-0.61%)
NFLX   236.48 (-1.77%)
Clarification: Airlines-Antitrust Lawsuit story

Wed., October 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

In a story published October 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a JetBlue executive testified to writing a text saying that a partnership with American Airlines “is dead.” The executive was referring to a consultant’s contract to audit the partnership, not on the deal itself, so the quote has been removed. Members who ran an Oct. 3 story headlined “American Airlines CEO defends JetBlue deal to federal judge” are asked to run this clarification.

