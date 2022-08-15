Clarification: IRS-Free-File story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published August 13, 2022, The Associated Press reported that an agreement with the Free File Alliance and the IRS prevents the agency from creating its own electronic free-file tax return system. The story should have made clear that while the 16-year provision within the agreement was formally nixed in 2019, tax experts and government reports say the Free File Alliance program’s existence is largely responsible for the IRS not pursuing its own electronic free file system.

