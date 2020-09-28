Cleveland-Cliffs buys ArcelorMittal's US business for $1.4b

The Logo of the steel company ArcelorMittal is pictured in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs is making its second billion-dollar acquisition in less than a year with the purchase of steel maker ArcelorMittal's U.S. business for about $1.4 billion in cash and stock. About a third of the deal will be an up front cash payment of about $505 million, the companies said Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. ArcelorMittal will also receive stock in Cleveland-Cliffs valued at about $873 million. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs is making its second billion-dollar acquisition in less than a year with the purchase of steel maker ArcelorMittal's U.S. business for about $1.4 billion in cash and stock.
About a third of the deal will be an up front cash payment of about $505 million, the companies said Monday. ArcelorMittal, based in Luxembourg, will also receive stock in Cleveland-Cliffs valued at about $873 million.
In return the Cleveland iron ore mining company will get six steelmaking facilities, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletizing operations, and three coal and coke making operations.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will make Cleveland-Cliffs the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellet in North America, the company said.
“The acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA amplifies our position in the discerning automotive steel marketplace, and further improves our position in important U.S. markets such as construction, appliances, infrastructure, machinery and equipment,” said CEO Lourenco Goncalves.
ArcelorMittal USA averaged more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018 and 2019. Cleveland-Cliffs does about $2 billion in annual revenue. The companies said the acquisition will save it about $150 million annually.
Late last year, Cleveland-Cliffs bought AK Steel in a stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion.
Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs climbed more than 10% Monday.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now
The U.S. economy contracted by 5% in the first quarter. That was slightly larger than the 4.8 decline that was previously forecast. On the same day that GDP was released, we also learned that the ranks of those filing for unemployment claims exceeded 40 million.
But as sobering as those numbers are, they’re not completely surprising. The U.S. economy was effectively shut down as citizens did their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the cost of those efforts is just being measured.
And one of those measurements comes in the all-important Consumer Confidence Index. The index ticked up slightly in May to 86.6. While this number is about 30% lower than where the index sat In February, it’s significantly higher than where it sat at the trough of the financial crisis and subsequent recession.
And a big reason for that is that while the brick-and-mortar economy shut down, the digital economy helped give the economy a pulse.
Consumption is a key part of our economy. That’s why consumer confidence makes up 70% of the U.S. economy. And one of the key ways that consumers express that confidence or lack thereof, is in the retail sector.
For the last few years, the story of retail has been about which retailers were going to be able to successfully compete in the e-commerce space that is still owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadly, we’re discovering that some companies, like J.C. Penney, were late to adapt in a meaningful way. But that isn’t the case for all retailers.
In this special presentation, we are identifying 7 retail stocks that have done well through this turbulent time and should use that as a springboard to continued growth.
View the "7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now".