S&P 500   4,304.97 (-0.06%)
DOW   33,950.73 (+0.32%)
QQQ   358.25 (+0.08%)
AAPL   141.19 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.10 (+0.42%)
FB   343.37 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,697.87 (+0.91%)
TSLA   777.32 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,306.38 (+0.65%)
NVDA   205.69 (-0.71%)
BABA   148.20 (+0.10%)
NIO   36.34 (+1.99%)
CGC   13.63 (-1.66%)
GE   104.89 (+1.81%)
MU   70.74 (-0.34%)
AMD   101.67 (-1.20%)
T   27.18 (+0.63%)
F   14.34 (+1.27%)
ACB   6.99 (+1.01%)
DIS   172.57 (+2.01%)
PFE   42.16 (-1.98%)
BA   223.37 (+1.56%)
AMC   38.93 (+2.29%)
Climate activists seek to block German coal mine expansion

Friday, October 1, 2021 | The Associated Press


Climate activists protest against the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine with a sign reading "defend Luetzerath" in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) — Environmentalists have chained themselves to giant excavators in an effort to halt the expansion of a vast open-pit coal mine in western Germany.

More than 20 climate activists clambered onto the diggers in the Garzweiler lignite mine in the early hours of Friday. Eight have since been removed, police said.

Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible.

Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord's target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

They also oppose the destruction of several villages and woods to make way for the mine. Some activists were camped out in the hamlet of Luetzerath to block workers from felling surrounding trees in preparation for the mine expansion.

“If (the expansion) happens, there‘s no chance of staying within 1.5 degrees,” activist Alexandra Bruene of the environmental group All Villages Remain said in a statement.

