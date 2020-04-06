Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark crude oil fell $2.26 to settle at $26.08 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.06 to $33.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to 70 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.05 a gallon. Natural gas rose 11 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $48.20 to $1,693.90 an ounce, silver rose 68 cents to $15.17 an ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $2.22 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.05 Japanese yen from 108.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0797 from $1.0811.

5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus

How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).



In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.



And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.



But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.



To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.

