Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 35 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $22.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 26 cents, or 0.8%, to $31.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 70 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to 99 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $8.60 to $1,761.40 an ounce, silver fell 52 cents to $15.54 an ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.30 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.52 Japanese yen from 108.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0922 from $1.0923.

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".