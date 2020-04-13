Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

S&P 500   2,761.94 (-1.00%)
DOW   23,414.44 (-1.29%)
QQQ   202.77 (+0.95%)
AAPL   271.92 (+1.47%)
FB   174.09 (-0.63%)
MSFT   164.66 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   1,200.88 (-0.47%)
AMZN   2,174.62 (+6.45%)
CGC   14.45 (-0.82%)
NVDA   269.38 (+2.45%)
BABA   199.89 (+1.79%)
MU   46.17 (+0.09%)
GE   7.02 (-1.68%)
TSLA   643.48 (+12.30%)
AMD   50.76 (+4.92%)
T   30.19 (-1.76%)
ACB   0.75 (-13.73%)
F   5.16 (-3.91%)
NFLX   398.10 (+7.39%)
BAC   23.99 (-3.50%)
GILD   75.04 (+2.08%)
DIS   102.80 (-1.63%)
S&P 500   2,761.94 (-1.00%)
DOW   23,414.44 (-1.29%)
QQQ   202.77 (+0.95%)
AAPL   271.92 (+1.47%)
FB   174.09 (-0.63%)
MSFT   164.66 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   1,200.88 (-0.47%)
AMZN   2,174.62 (+6.45%)
CGC   14.45 (-0.82%)
NVDA   269.38 (+2.45%)
BABA   199.89 (+1.79%)
MU   46.17 (+0.09%)
GE   7.02 (-1.68%)
TSLA   643.48 (+12.30%)
AMD   50.76 (+4.92%)
T   30.19 (-1.76%)
ACB   0.75 (-13.73%)
F   5.16 (-3.91%)
NFLX   398.10 (+7.39%)
BAC   23.99 (-3.50%)
GILD   75.04 (+2.08%)
DIS   102.80 (-1.63%)
S&P 500   2,761.94 (-1.00%)
DOW   23,414.44 (-1.29%)
QQQ   202.77 (+0.95%)
AAPL   271.92 (+1.47%)
FB   174.09 (-0.63%)
MSFT   164.66 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   1,200.88 (-0.47%)
AMZN   2,174.62 (+6.45%)
CGC   14.45 (-0.82%)
NVDA   269.38 (+2.45%)
BABA   199.89 (+1.79%)
MU   46.17 (+0.09%)
GE   7.02 (-1.68%)
TSLA   643.48 (+12.30%)
AMD   50.76 (+4.92%)
T   30.19 (-1.76%)
ACB   0.75 (-13.73%)
F   5.16 (-3.91%)
NFLX   398.10 (+7.39%)
BAC   23.99 (-3.50%)
GILD   75.04 (+2.08%)
DIS   102.80 (-1.63%)
S&P 500   2,761.94 (-1.00%)
DOW   23,414.44 (-1.29%)
QQQ   202.77 (+0.95%)
AAPL   271.92 (+1.47%)
FB   174.09 (-0.63%)
MSFT   164.66 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   1,200.88 (-0.47%)
AMZN   2,174.62 (+6.45%)
CGC   14.45 (-0.82%)
NVDA   269.38 (+2.45%)
BABA   199.89 (+1.79%)
MU   46.17 (+0.09%)
GE   7.02 (-1.68%)
TSLA   643.48 (+12.30%)
AMD   50.76 (+4.92%)
T   30.19 (-1.76%)
ACB   0.75 (-13.73%)
F   5.16 (-3.91%)
NFLX   398.10 (+7.39%)
BAC   23.99 (-3.50%)
GILD   75.04 (+2.08%)
DIS   102.80 (-1.63%)
Log in

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Monday, April 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 35 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $22.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 26 cents, or 0.8%, to $31.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 70 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to 99 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $8.60 to $1,761.40 an ounce, silver fell 52 cents to $15.54 an ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.30 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.52 Japanese yen from 108.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0922 from $1.0923.


Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.

Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel