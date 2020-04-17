Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.60, or 8.1%, to settle at $18.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 26 cents to close at $28.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 71 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose a penny to 95 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $32.90 to $1,698.80 an ounce, silver dropped 32 cents to $15.29 an ounce and copper rose 5 cents to $2.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.58 Japanese yen from 107.63 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0867 from $1.0845.

