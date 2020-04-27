Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $4.16, or 24.6%, to close at $12.78 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.45, or 6.8%, $19.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 65 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 61 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $11.80 to $1,723.80 an ounce, silver fell 5 cents to $15.21 an ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.25 Japanese yen from 107.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.0833 from $1.0798.

