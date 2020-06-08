Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.36 to settle at $38.19 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.50 to $40.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.10 to $1,705.10 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 41 cents to $17.89 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.33 Japanese yen from 109.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.1303 from $1.1294.

8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul

There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.



Every year, analyst issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.



This slide show lists the 8 retail companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul".