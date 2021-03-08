Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.04 to $65.05 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $1.12 to $68.24 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. April heating fell 3 cents to $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $20.50 to $1,678 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 2 cents to $25.27 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.87 Japanese yen from 108.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $$1.1912.