Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 33 cents to $63.13 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 17 cents to $66.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.04 a gallon. May heating oil remained unchanged at $1.90 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.40 to $1,780.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 15 cents to $26.11 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.17 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.79 Japanese yen from 108.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.1977 from $1.1975.

