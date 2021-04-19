Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 25 cents to $63.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 28 cents to $67.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery remained unchanged at $2.04 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.89 a gallon. May natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.60 to $1,770.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 27 cents to $25.84 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.11 Japanese yen from 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2039 from $1.1977.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.