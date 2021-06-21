Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.02 to $73.66 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.39 to $74.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.20 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $13.90 to $1,782.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents to $26.03 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.29 Japanese yen from 110.16 yen. The euro rose to $1.1909 from $$1.1872.

