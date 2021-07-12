Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 46 cents to $74.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 39 cents to $75.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.70 to $1,805.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $26.24 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.34 Japanese yen from 110.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $1.1875.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Now that the Biden administration is fully in charge, student debt forgiveness has moved to the front burner. Consider these numbers. There is an estimated $1.7 trillion in student debt. The average student carries approximately $30,000 in student loans.If $10,000 of student debt were to be canceled, there are estimates that one-third of borrowers (between 15 million to 16.3 million) would become debt-free. Of course, if the number hits $50,000 as some lawmakers are suggesting the impact would even greater.Putting aside personal thoughts on the wisdom of pursuing this path, it has the potential to unleash a substantial stimulus into the economy.And as an investor, it’s fair to ask where that money would go. After all, there’s no harm in having investors profit from this stimulus as well.A counter-argument is that the absence of one monthly payment may not provide enough money to make an impact. However, Senator Elizabeth Warren referred to the effect student loans have in preventing many in the millennial and Gen-Z generations from pursuing big picture life goals such as buying a house, starting a business, or starting a family.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that looks at 7 stocks that are likely to benefit if borrowers are set free from the burden of student loans.