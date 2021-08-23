Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, August 23, 2021 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.32 to $65.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $3.57 to $68.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 10 cents to $2.12 a gallon. September heating oil also rose 10 cents to $2.01 a gallon. September natural gas rose 10 cents to $3.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $22.30 to $1,806.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 54 cents to $23.66 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.70 Japanese yen from 109.82 yen. The euro rose to $1.1748 from $1.1696.


7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future

When you say the Internet of Things (IoT) you may get different responses. I like to think of it broadly as being about connection. It’s about devices that can connect with each other, and with the internet. And this provides users with the solutions that are making our lives more convenient.

The most basic, and ubiquitous, example of an IoT device is the smartphone that many of us have with us at all times. But think about what that has led to. Home assistants, security cameras, fitness apps, and so much more are all enabled by the internet of things.

IoT took on even more importance in the pandemic as businesses had to find a way to ensure the security and viability of their networks even as their employees were scattered remotely. This created demand for edge and cloud computing solutions that are also facilitated by the internet of things.

And yes, this is just the start. The need for more and more data is powering demand for IoT solution in areas such as autonomous vehicles.

But the good news is that this is an area that is still very much in its growth phase. And that means there is no lack of companies that you can find to trade in this sector. To help you get started, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven such companies and the reasons why we believe they merit adding to your portfolio.

View the "7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future".


