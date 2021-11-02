Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 14 cents to $83.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 1 cent to $84.72 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.45 a gallon. December heating rose 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. December natural gas rose 35 cents to $5.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.40 to $1,789.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $23.51 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.96 Japanese yen from 113.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1583 from $1.1605 euro.

