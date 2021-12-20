Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.63 to $68.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2 to $71.52 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.09 a gallon. January heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January natural gas rose 14 cents to $3.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $10.30 to $1,794.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $22.29 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.72 Japanese yen from 113.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1275 from $1.1251.

In June 2021 the investment firm, Bespoke Investments made this ominous pronouncement: “Investors simultaneously think the market is overvalued, but likely to keep climbing.”This statement was meant to be a warning to investors. However, investors have shown that they can be very resilient even as the major indices continue to reach new highs.So it would seem strange to be looking at a list of undervalued stocks. But looking at undervalued stocks is a form of value investing. And in 2021, investors are shifting between growth and value investing on a monthly, if not weekly basis.An undervalued stock is one that is considered to be trading below its fair value. However, there’s no singular right way to identify undervalued stocks. Some investors prefer to look at fundamental metrics. Others will look for technical signals.The one common element of all undervalued stocks is that they are stocks that have room to grow. That’s something that all investors can get behind. And in this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that are showing signs of being undervalued at this time.