Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 36 cents to $111.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 14 cents to $115.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.86 a gallon. April natural gas rose 29 cents $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8 to $1,921.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 41 cents to $24.90 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 120.74 Japanese yen from 119.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1022 from $1.1017.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.