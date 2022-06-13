Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 26 cents to $120.93 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 26 cents to $122.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 13 cents to $4.04 a gallon. July heating oil fell 9 cents to $4.28 a gallon. July natural gas fell 24 cents to $8.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $43.70 to $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 67 cents to $21.26 an ounce and July copper fell 8 cents to $4.21 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.28 Japanese yen from 134.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0425 from $1.0522.

