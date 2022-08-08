QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Wed., August 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.43 to $91.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.09 to $97.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 11 cents to $3.07 a gallon. September heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.41 a gallon. September natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.40 to $1,813.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 26 cents to $20.74 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.89 Japanese yen from 135.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0304 from $1.0205.

