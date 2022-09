Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 62 cents to $85.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 65 cents to $92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.46 a gallon. October heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.31 a gallon. October natural gas fell 1 cent to $7.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $5.30 to $1,678.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $19.36 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.29 Japanese yen from 142.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.0013 from $1.0003.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".