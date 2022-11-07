Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 82 cents to $91.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 65 cents to $97.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.65 a gallon. December heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.78 a gallon. December natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.90 to $1,680.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $20.92 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.58 Japanese yen from 146.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0026 from 99.46 cents.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

