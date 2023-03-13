S&P 500   3,860.71 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,836.56 (-0.23%)
QQQ   293.03 (+1.55%)
AAPL   151.91 (+2.30%)
MSFT   256.32 (+3.11%)
META   182.93 (+1.91%)
GOOGL   92.12 (+1.64%)
AMZN   93.49 (+3.04%)
TSLA   175.20 (+1.01%)
NVDA   231.28 (+0.71%)
NIO   8.57 (+0.71%)
BABA   83.49 (+0.64%)
AMD   82.56 (-0.13%)
T   18.33 (-0.54%)
F   12.18 (+0.66%)
MU   54.13 (-1.46%)
CGC   2.07 (+0.98%)
GE   89.56 (-1.58%)
DIS   93.31 (-0.28%)
AMC   5.53 (+2.79%)
PYPL   73.43 (+0.00%)
PFE   40.00 (+1.55%)
NFLX   297.02 (+1.46%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., March 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.88 to $74.80 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.01 to $80.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.76 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $49.30 at $1,916.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.41 to $21.92 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.05 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.36 Japanese yen from 134.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0643.

