CN railroad names new CEO, resolves dispute with investor

S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   345.11 (-2.32%)
AAPL   159.78 (-1.14%)
MSFT   288.49 (-2.66%)
FB   300.15 (-2.77%)
GOOGL   2,538.70 (-2.96%)
AMZN   2,799.72 (-3.15%)
TSLA   918.40 (-1.25%)
NVDA   223.24 (-4.48%)
BABA   119.14 (-1.02%)
NIO   23.79 (-4.34%)
AMD   111.13 (-4.63%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.72 (-2.69%)
GE   91.11 (-5.98%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.98 (-2.01%)
DIS   136.51 (-0.69%)
AMC   16.02 (-3.73%)
PFE   52.54 (+1.94%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   204.10 (-0.05%)

CN railroad names new CEO, resolves dispute with investor

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer


A Canadian National rail worker stands on an idle locomotive as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, British Columbia on Nov. 27, 2020. Canadian National railroad on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, named a new CEO and also reached an agreement with the investment fund that has been pushing it to focus more on cutting costs and streamlining its operations. The Montreal-based railroad said Tracy Robinson will take over the top job. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National railroad on Tuesday named a new CEO and also reached an agreement with the investment fund that has been pushing it to focus more on cutting costs and streamlining its operations.

The Montreal-based railroad said Tracy Robinson will take over the top job. She will replace retiring CEO JJ Ruest, who announced he would step down after CN failed to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad last year.

Robinson is currently an executive at pipeline firm TC Energy but previously spent 27 years working at rival Canadian Pacific railroad.

“This is a transformational period at CN, and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead," Robinson said in a statement.

London-based investment firm TCI Fund Management, meanwhile, agreed to drop its demand for a special shareholder meeting. The move came after the railroad agreed to work with the firm, which owns 5% of CN’s stock, to appoint two new independent directors with railroad experience to CN's board. TCI had nominated four new directors.

Last fall, Canadian National lost out in the bidding for Kansas City Southern after regulators rejected part of CN’s acquisition plan. Instead, Kansas City Southern went with a rival $31 billion buyout offer from Canadian Pacific even though that offer was lower than CN’s $33.6 billion offer.

Canadian National is one of the largest railroads in North America and it operates nearly 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track crossing Canada and crossing the U.S. Midwest south to the Gulf Coast.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kansas City Southern right now?

Before you consider Kansas City Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kansas City Southern wasn't on the list.

While Kansas City Southern currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kansas City Southern (KSU)2.1$293.59flat0.74%287.84Hold$271.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.