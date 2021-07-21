Coke sales surge in Q2 as re-openings gain momentum

Coca-Cola Co.'s sales rebounded faster than expected as the impact of the pandemic abated.

Revenue for the Atlanta soft drink giant jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the April-June period. That was well ahead of the $9.3 billion in sales that Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s net income surged 48% to $2.6 billion, the company said Wednesday. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 68 cents per share. Analysts had forecast earnings of 56 cents.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader - What is the PDT Rule?

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.