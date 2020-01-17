Log in

Comcast, State Street rise; Gap, J.B. Hunt fall

Posted on Friday, January 17th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Schlumberger Ltd., down 41 cents at $38.37.

The world's largest oilfield services company reported surprisingly good profits and revenue for the fourth quarter.

First Horizon National Corp., up 71 cents at $17.27.

The bank holding company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Progress Software Corp., up $1.52 at $49.07.

The business software maker's fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

The Gap Inc., down 8 cents at $18.53.

The clothing and apparel retailer cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand into a separate company.

Tailored Brands Inc., up 18 cents at $4.47.

The owner of Men's Wearhouse is selling its Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP Global for $115 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, down $5.08 at $114.68.

The trucking and logistics company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comcast Corp., up 63 cents at $47.50.

NBCUniversal is launching a new streaming service that will have a large part available for free.

State Street Corp., up $1.42 at $82.56.

The holding company for State Street Bank handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Comcast (CMCSA)$47.50flat1.77%18.63Buy$50.52
GAP (GPS)$18.53flat5.23%7.15Hold$17.60
Tailored Brands (TLRD)$4.47flat16.11%1.94Hold$5.00
Progress Software (PRGS)$49.07flat1.35%23.04Buy$51.00
First Horizon National (FHN)$17.27flat3.24%12.25Buy$18.58
Schlumberger (SLB)$38.37flat5.21%23.69Buy$43.26
State Street (STT)$82.56flat2.52%11.43Buy$78.71

