Conagra, APA fall; Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.38 to $83.67.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $3.91 to $108.
The bank's second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Morgan Stanley, down 29 cents to $74.69.
The investment bank reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, down $3.45 to $10.58.
The owner of industrial properties cut its dividend.
Conagra Brands Inc., down $2.59 to $33.15.
The food producer cut its profit forecast and plans on more price increases as it deals with inflation.
APA Corp., down $1.32 to $31.58.
Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.
First Republic Bank, up $2.63 to $150.98.
The bank reported solid second-quarter financial results.
Newmont Corp., down $3.20 to $54.99.
The gold miner slipped along with falling prices for the precious metal.
