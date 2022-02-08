Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

S&P 500   4,520.37 (+0.81%)
DOW   35,464.57 (+1.06%)
QQQ   358.69 (+1.00%)
AAPL   174.61 (+1.72%)
MSFT   304.54 (+1.19%)
FB   216.90 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   2,772.00 (-0.43%)
AMZN   3,225.96 (+2.13%)
TSLA   922.45 (+1.67%)
NVDA   250.52 (+1.31%)
BABA   121.01 (+5.39%)
NIO   24.64 (+2.71%)
AMD   127.69 (+3.25%)
CGC   7.62 (-2.93%)
MU   83.96 (+3.82%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.92 (-0.04%)
F   17.67 (-1.23%)
DIS   142.32 (-0.13%)
AMC   16.14 (+8.25%)
PFE   51.52 (-3.18%)
ACB   4.15 (-0.72%)
BA   212.31 (+0.18%)
S&P 500   4,520.37 (+0.81%)
DOW   35,464.57 (+1.06%)
QQQ   358.69 (+1.00%)
AAPL   174.61 (+1.72%)
MSFT   304.54 (+1.19%)
FB   216.90 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   2,772.00 (-0.43%)
AMZN   3,225.96 (+2.13%)
TSLA   922.45 (+1.67%)
NVDA   250.52 (+1.31%)
BABA   121.01 (+5.39%)
NIO   24.64 (+2.71%)
AMD   127.69 (+3.25%)
CGC   7.62 (-2.93%)
MU   83.96 (+3.82%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.92 (-0.04%)
F   17.67 (-1.23%)
DIS   142.32 (-0.13%)
AMC   16.14 (+8.25%)
PFE   51.52 (-3.18%)
ACB   4.15 (-0.72%)
BA   212.31 (+0.18%)
S&P 500   4,520.37 (+0.81%)
DOW   35,464.57 (+1.06%)
QQQ   358.69 (+1.00%)
AAPL   174.61 (+1.72%)
MSFT   304.54 (+1.19%)
FB   216.90 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   2,772.00 (-0.43%)
AMZN   3,225.96 (+2.13%)
TSLA   922.45 (+1.67%)
NVDA   250.52 (+1.31%)
BABA   121.01 (+5.39%)
NIO   24.64 (+2.71%)
AMD   127.69 (+3.25%)
CGC   7.62 (-2.93%)
MU   83.96 (+3.82%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.92 (-0.04%)
F   17.67 (-1.23%)
DIS   142.32 (-0.13%)
AMC   16.14 (+8.25%)
PFE   51.52 (-3.18%)
ACB   4.15 (-0.72%)
BA   212.31 (+0.18%)
S&P 500   4,520.37 (+0.81%)
DOW   35,464.57 (+1.06%)
QQQ   358.69 (+1.00%)
AAPL   174.61 (+1.72%)
MSFT   304.54 (+1.19%)
FB   216.90 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   2,772.00 (-0.43%)
AMZN   3,225.96 (+2.13%)
TSLA   922.45 (+1.67%)
NVDA   250.52 (+1.31%)
BABA   121.01 (+5.39%)
NIO   24.64 (+2.71%)
AMD   127.69 (+3.25%)
CGC   7.62 (-2.93%)
MU   83.96 (+3.82%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.92 (-0.04%)
F   17.67 (-1.23%)
DIS   142.32 (-0.13%)
AMC   16.14 (+8.25%)
PFE   51.52 (-3.18%)
ACB   4.15 (-0.72%)
BA   212.31 (+0.18%)

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The measure, passed on a 335-97 House vote, reflects rare bipartisan agreement in Congress that stems from the #MeToo movement that prompted a national reckoning on the way sexual misconduct claims are handled in the U.S.

“For far too long, Americans who experience sexual harassment or assault in the workplace have been forced into the shadows, compelled to sign secretive arbitration agreements that protect their employers from liability and often shield offenders from accountability," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. She said the legislation sends “a clear signal to survivors across our nation that they deserve the freedom to seek justice and to make their voices heard.”

The Senate is expected to vote on and approve the bill within the next two weeks, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, who pushed the legislation and has been vocal in the Senate about curbing sexual harassment and assault, said the measure is long overdue, having first been introduced in 2017.

An estimated 60 million American workers have the clauses in their employment contracts, Gillibrand said, but she noted the practice is not just used in employment contracts. Binding arbitration clauses can be tucked into agreements for other services, barring lawsuits against nursing homes and massage parlors from residents and patients who claim they were sexually assaulted.

“I would say very few people realize they’ve agreed to this,” the senator said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s not something that people read in their employment contracts. It’s in the fine print and even if it’s there and they read it, they don’t even necessarily know what it means.”

The widespread practice of including forced arbitration in employment contracts has come under fire in recent years for shielding companies and perpetrators, forcing employees to privately settle claims of sexual assault or harassment without a jury and a chance to appeal the decision.

Business groups and other defenders of arbitration argue it is a faster and less costly way to resolve disputes.

Gillibrand said many workers don't realize how binding arbitration can disproportionately benefit employers, with companies generally paying far smaller sums to settle claims than they would in court and having much less incentive to take corrective actions, such as firing repeat offenders and changing policies.

The bill would bar the clauses in future contracts and also invalidate those clauses in any existing contracts, which Gillibrand said would open the door for people who have lawyers to come forward and pursue claims.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the now-deceased network CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified in support of the legislation. Binding arbitration was used in some employee contracts at the network.

Some companies, including Facebook, Uber and Microsoft have on their own decided to end the practice forced arbitration for sexual misconduct claims.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)2.7$38.39+2.3%N/A-29.53Buy$69.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.